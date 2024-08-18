KC Royals prospect's power surge shouldn't go unnoticed
By Jacob Milham
This time last year, KC Royals fans were wondering what was going on with outfield prospect Gavin Cross. The 2022 first-round pick had dominated Low-A competition following the draft, but his 2023 performance took a sharp downturn. Those struggles made his 2024 campaign all the more crucial. Now, with his power on full display, the Virginia Tech alum looks ready for a well-deserved promotion to Triple-A.
Gavin Cross' slugging is next positive for KC Royals pipeline.
From Aug. 6-17, Gavin Cross smashed six home runs in just 10 games, marking one of the most potent power streaks by any Royals minor leaguer this year. The 23-year-old now boasts 15 home runs on the season, nearly doubling his minor-league career total. With the Naturals in the thick of the Texas League North Division race, Cross's power surge is a significant boost to their winning chances.
Farm to Fountains founder Preston Farr highlighted an important point about why Gavin Cross's power is so crucial to Kansas City's farm system. Cross, along with 2023 first-round pick Blake Mitchell, is lighting up his respective level at a historic pace, signaling a bright future for the Royals' pipeline.
According to MLB Pipeline, Gavin Cross is Kansas City's sixth-best overall prospect and the top outfield prospect. He struggled at the plate in 2023, slashing .206/.300/.383 and striking out 27.8% with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits. Despite this, Kansas City promoted him to Northwest Arkansas in the second half of the season. However, Cross only appeared in two games for the Naturals due to an unusual reason.
Doctors diagnosed Gavin Cross with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after multiple trips to the emergency room, and the recovery process effectively ended his season. He later made eight appearances in the Arizona Fall League, where he focused on refining his swing mechanics. With the help of Triple-A hitting coach Bijan Rademacher, Cross retooled his plate approach, and the results speak for themselves.