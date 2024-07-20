KC Royals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Chicago White Sox, July 20
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals returned from the All-Star break to kick off an extensive homestand with an incredible start. Pitcher Michael Wacha delivered a dominant performance, and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. impressed with a three-hit night in Friday's 7-1 victory, thrilling the nearly 27,000 fans at Kauffman Stadium. Today, Kansas City has the opportunity to secure a series win over the Chicago White Sox, while matching their 2023 total wins.
The White Sox, with strong ties to Kansas City, are struggling with a 27-72 record in 2024. Whether it's injuries or unlucky calls, Chicago is having a tough year. Kansas City is aiming for its fifth consecutive series win over the White Sox today, dating back to September 2023. Kansas City has dominated the White Sox this season with a 7-1 record but still trails in the all-time series at 425-439.
Here's all the information Royals fans need to prepare for Saturday's game.
Probable pitchers
Royals: RHP Brady Singer (5-6, 3.20)
The Royals have a great pitcher starting Saturday as they go for the series win. Saturday marks Singer's 14th career start against the White Sox, a team Singer sports a 3-3 record and 4.00 career ERA against. The righty holds AL Central opponents in check though, with a 2.00 ERA in five starts against division opponents. This will be Singer's 20th start of the season, marking the fourth consecutive season where he has at least 20 starts. Brian Bannister was the last Royals pitcher to reach that mark, back from 2007-2010.
Singer looks to bounce back from his sixth loss on the season last Saturday, where he allowed four runs on eight hits to the Boston Red Sox. The 5-4 final score was not insurmountable for the Royals offense, but lacking run support is nothing new for Singer this season. The Kansas City lineup has given Singer two runs of support or less in 14 of his 19 starts this season. The Royals bats exploded for seven runs last night, so hopefully they have something left in the tank for Singer today.
White Sox: RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-3, 4.41)
Chicago is undoubtedly hurtling towards a rebuild, but they need to identify their existing building blocks. They hope 24-year-old Cannon is one such block. The 101st overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Cannon made his MLB debut on April 17, 2024, with the White Sox. He got off to a rocky start but settled down in June and July.
Cannon has been struggling on the road, with a 6.62 ERA in four road starts this season. Kansas City will be seeking revenge, as Cannon only allowed one run and three hits during his debut against them. Cannon consistently puts the ball over the plate but doesn't rack up many strikeouts. The Royals' win on Friday night was aided by several free baserunners, but Cannon is unlikely to give them the same advantage.
KC Royals starting lineup, July 20
- DH Adam Frazier
- SS Bobby Witt Jr.
- 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
- C Salvador Perez
- 2B Michael Massey
- RF Hunter Renfroe
- LF Drew Waters
- 3B Maikel Garcia
- CF Kyle Isbel
Chicago White Sox starting lineup, July 20
- RF Tommy Pham
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- CF Luis Robert Jr.
- 1B Andrew Vaughn
- DH Eloy Jiménez
- 2B Brooks Baldwin
- SS Nicky Lopez
- 3B Paul DeJong
- C Chuckie Robinson
What channel is the KC Royals game on tonight?
Watch tonight's game on Bally Sports Kansas City, the exclusive television partner of the Royals. Royals telecasts are accessible in most of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
How do I stream the KC Royals game tonight?
Bally Sports+ is the streaming-only option that gives Royals fans access to games. Subscribers have the option to buy a yearly, season pass, or monthly membership. Check out BallySportsPlus.com for more details. Other options are:
How can I listen to the KC Royals game tonight?
Tune in to the Royals Radio Network, made up of 50 affiliated stations throughout the Midwest in four states. Find your affiliate station here. You can also listen on the network's flagship station, 610 Sports Radio-KCSP.