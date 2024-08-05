KC Royals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Boston Red Sox, August 5th
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals are back at home this week, following their 6-1 road trip to Chicago and Detroit. The team is riding high after the third-best road trip in franchise history, according to Elias. Kansas City is surging after the trade deadline, but their 11-5 record since the All-Star break is the AL's best and puts them on a 90-win pace for 2024.
This three-game series against the Boston Red Sox is not only against another quality opponent, but has massive implications in the postseason race. Kansas City's recent surge is a mirror image of Boston's All-Star slide, where they have gone 6-9. The diverging routes now have Kansas City holding a 2.5-game lead in the third Wild Card spot over the Red Sox. The series' outcome could either further bury Boston's postseason odds, or make the race close once again.
Let's see how each team is starting the series in Kauffman Stadium.
Probable pitchers
Royals: RHP Brady Singer (8-6, 2.88)
Today marks Singer's first start since being named Royals Pitcher of the Month for July. He won four decisions in six starts, posting a 2.27 ERA and a season-long 15 2/3 inning scoreless streak. His back-to-back scoreless starts against the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs marked the second time Singer has recorded seven scoreless innings in consecutive starts. This is the first time Singer faces off against Boston away from Fenway Park, but Singer has also handled business in Boston. In three career starts against the Red Sox, Singer has a 2-1 record with a 4.11 ERA. He secured a 9-0 win in 2022 and a 9-3 victory in 2023, but in his most recent outing before the All-Star break, he only pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits, resulting in a 5-4 loss.
Red Sox: LHP James Paxton (8-3, 4.52)
The veteran lefty James Paxton is in his second stint with the Red Sox, seeking a bigger role on a postseason contender. The Los Angeles Dodger designated him for assignment in July, but Boston reunited with the player who started 19 games for them in 2023. Paxton struggles on the road, posting a 5.51 ERA and allowing a .270 batting average in 11 games this year. Tonight is Paxton's ninth career start against the Royals, and he comes in with a 4-1 record and a 2.57 ERA. The righty-heavy Royals lineup needs to get to Paxton early, as he locks down the opposition the second time through the order.
KC Royals starting lineup, August 5
- Maikel Garcia (R) 3B
- Bobby Witt Jr. (R) SS
- Vinnie Pasquantino (L) 1B
- Salvador Perez (R) C
- Hunter Renfroe (R) RF
- Michael Massey (L) 2B
- Freddy Fermin (R) DH
- Garrett Hampson (R) LF
- Kyle Isbel (L) CF
Boston Red Sox starting lineup, August 5
- Jarren Duran (L) LF
- Wilyer Abreu (L) RF
- Masataka Yoshida (L) DH
- Rafael Devers (L) 3B
- Connor Wong (R) C
- Dominic Smith (L) 1B
- Nick Sogard (S) 2B
- David Hamilton (L) SS
- Ceddanne Rafaela (R) CF
What channel is the KC Royals game on tonight?
Watch tonight's game on Bally Sports Kansas City, the exclusive television partner of the Royals. Royals telecasts are accessible in most of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
How do I stream the KC Royals game tonight?
Bally Sports+ is the streaming-only option that gives Royals fans access to games. Subscribers have the option to buy a yearly, season pass, or monthly membership. Check out BallySportsPlus.com for more details. Other options are:
How can I listen to the KC Royals game tonight?
Tune in to the Royals Radio Network, made up of 50 affiliated stations throughout the Midwest in four states. Find your affiliate station here. You can also listen on the network's flagship station, 610 Sports Radio-KCSP.