KC Royals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Miami Marlins, June 25
By Jacob Milham
In the first game of a 10-game homestand, the KC Royals defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 to end a three-game losing streak and a 25-inning scoreless streak. The fourth inning saw back-to-back home runs from catcher Salvador Perez and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, giving Kansas City its first runs since the fifth last Friday against the Texas Rangers.
Outfielder Hunter Renfroe finished the sixth inning with a 434-foot shot. This was more than enough run support for starter Cole Ragans, who, in six innings pitched, struck out 11 and gave up just one run on four hits. Ragans induced a career-high 26 whiffs, the most by any MLB pitcher this season and the second-most by a Royal since at least 2008, behind only Danny Duffy's 35 whiffs on August 1, 2016.
Reliever James McArthur earned his 13th save in 2024 last night, retiring the three Marlins batters he faced. McArthur's 13 saves are tied for the seventh-most in the American League, nine behind Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase for the league lead.
Kansas City can secure a series win tonight, their first since the Seattle Mariners from June 7-9. Here is how they will lineup against their NL East opponent in Tuesday's matchup.
KC Royals starter: Seth Lugo
Seth Lugo makes his 17th start on the season, sporting a 10-2 record and a 2.42 ERA. Through his 16 starts this season, Seth is among the Major League leaders in several categories. His 10 victories tie Chris Sale and Ranger Suárez for the Majors lead. He also ranks fifth in the Majors and fourth in the American League with a 2.42 ERA (28 ER in 104.0 IP), trailing only Suárez (1.75).
Lugo is undefeated against the Marlins in six career starts, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.01 ERA (seven ER in 31 1/3 innings) and he’s allowed just one run in 14 innings over his last three starts since Sept. 19, 2017
KC Royals starting lineup, June 25th
Miami Marlins starting lineup, June 25th
What channel is the KC Royals game on today?
Tonight's game will be on Bally Sports Kansas City.
How do I stream the KC Royals game today?
How can I listen to the KC Royals
game today?
Local Royals fans can tune in to KCSP Radio (610 Sports) for tonight's game.