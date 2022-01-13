KC Royals Opening Day DH showcases power surge in playoff race's climax

The KC Royals finally wrapped up their grueling 20-game stretch against playoff teams on Wednesday, losing the extra-innings series finale to the New York Yankees. Thursday provided a much-needed off day in Pittsburgh ahead of their weekend series against the Pirates. With the Royals resting, fans had the chance to catch other postseason contenders in action or tune into the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers’ Thursday matchup.

Royals fans tuning in to Omaha's game witnessed the second chapter of outfielder Nelson Velázquez's power surge against the Toledo Mud Hens. The Puerto Rico native crushed two home runs and drove in four RBI on Sept. 12, leading Omaha to a 7-1 victory. He had a strong showing on Tuesday as well, hitting another homer and recording two RBI, even in a losing effort.

Three home runs in back-to-back nights. Both home runs tonight by Nelly were absolute tanks #Royals https://t.co/YC4T1Xkg4D — Kev ⚾️🇵🇭 (@RoyalReportKev) September 13, 2024

Nelson Velázquez reminds KC Royals fans of his tantalizing potential

Velázquez has posted a respectable .240/.361/.431 slash line in Triple-A this season, good for a .792 OPS. While his seven home runs and 28 RBI are a noticeable drop from his 2023 production, he’s nearly matching his strikeouts (40) with walks (32) in Triple-A. His last appearance for the Royals came on June 23, after his batting average dropped to .200 and he struck out 61 times in 64 MLB games. He began the season in Kansas City, batting eighth on Opening Day against the Minnesota Twins.

The powerful right-handed hitter may not be in the postseason roster conversation, but he remains eligible if Kansas City decides to include him. Veterans Hunter Renfroe and Tommy Pham are better suited for the right-handed outfielder role, but Velázquez's recent performance is certainly a positive sign for the future.

Velázquez joined the Royals at the 2023 trade deadline, coming over from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-hander José Cuas. While Cuas is no longer with the Cubs after a rough start to 2024, Royals fans are still hopeful that Velázquez can recapture his 2023 form.

He only played 40 games at the end of the season, but he smashed 14 home runs and posted an impressive .878 OPS in that short span. Despite Kansas City's struggles in the win-loss column, Velázquez offered a glimmer of hope for 2024 and beyond.

