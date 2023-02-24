KC Royals open spring training slate against Rangers
The wait is finally over. Well, if you were waiting for any sort of KC Royals baseball to return, that is. The Royals and Texas Rangers open MLB's spring training schedule on Feb. 24 at 2:05 PM Kauffman Stadium Time, live from Surprise Stadium. Only three other MLB teams are in action today, so this will be a nearly primetime treatment for the Royals.
MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported that pitcher Daniel Lynch will start the Cactus League opener for the Royals. Also, she noted that Jose Cuas and Josh Staumont will "likely to get work" against the Rangers as well. Lynch has been one of the offseason's biggest names in Kansas City, as he could benefit greatly from the new pitching coaching staff. The 26-year-old has posted a 5.32 ERA in 42 big league starts so far, with inconsistent results plaguing his long-term outlook. Lynch did improve notable metrics in 2022, such as better strikeout and walk rates. Rogers focused on Lynch's refreshing approach to spring training this year, alongside pitching coaches Brian Sweeney and Zach Bove.
"“I came into the offseason saying, ‘The thing I need to do is execute pitches better. My stuff is good enough.’ So allowing my lower half to work so that my arm can be on time was a major point of emphasis. I can feel when they’re connected.”"- Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch
The KC Royals' first lineup features new additions, prospects, and franchise stars.
Players like shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and catcher Salvador Perez will likely see plenty of work in spring training's opening games. They and other Royals players will be joining their World Baseball Classic teammates in the near future, and will miss some spring training action because of it. Other prospects and players will have bigger opportunities in their absence, plus fans get treated with the biggest international baseball spectacle this year.
Royals fans will not be able to watch this game, but can listen on 610 AM in Kansas City, or on the MLB app if they are out of market.