KC Royals News: 4 questions for last full Cactus League week
Who will be Matt Quatraro's Opening Day starter for the KC Royals?
It's been an interesting spring for Zack Greinke, the KC starter who re-signed with the Royals in January to make his 20th big league season a Royal one. Entering Sunday's 13-2 loss to the Diamondbacks, he'd struck out nine and yielded only two runs and three hits in nine innings. And he'd tinkered with calling his own pitches.
Sunday, though, was ugly. Arizona pummeled him for nine runs on eight hits in 2.1 innings, and he didn't strike out a single Diamondback. MLB.com writers Anne Rogers and Manny Randhawa reported Greinke wanted to work on his pickoff moves and his fastball command wasn't good.
The spring has also been interesting for Brady Singer but for different reasons: as touched on earlier in this story, his pitching was just fine before he reported to Team USA for the WBC, but his only official appearance there so far wasn't good.
Either Greinke or Singer will be the answer to one of manager Matt Quatraro's Opening Day questions: who will be the Royals' first-game starter? Greinke is the sentimental choice because he's entering his 20th, and possibly final, major league season, while Singer is the more logical selection after his 10-5, 3.23 ERA made him the staff ace last season.
Both pitchers should see action this week, which could help Quatraro make a decision. (Our guess is Singer).