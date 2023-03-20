KC Royals News: 4 questions for last full Cactus League week
That the KC Royals didn't play Monday is probably a good thing considering what's happened in their last 10 games. The Cactus League's hottest team before that stretch began, the Royals turned cold and lost seven times, a tailspin that cost the club their position atop the League. (At 16-9, they now trail the 13-7 Angels).
The day off came with exactly 10 days left before Kansas City's regular-season opener against Minnesota at Kauffman Stadium. Now in the last full week of exhibition games until then, the Royals play the Cubs in a televised game (Bally Sports Kansas City) Tuesday evening, the White Sox Wednesday, San Diego Thursday, San Francisco Friday, and the Dodgers Saturday. KC then plays three exhibition contests before taking Wednesday off and beginning the season next Thursday.
This week's play could answer some key questions. Here are a few.
How will Bobby Witt Jr. and Brady Singer perform when they return from the WBC?
Conspicuous in their respective absences from camp lately have been Royals stars Bobby Witt Jr. and Brady Singer, who've been with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
But no matter what happens Tuesday evening when Team USA plays for the WBC title against the winner of tonight's Mexico-Japan semifinal matchup, Witt and Singer will be back with the Royals later this week. How they'll play upon their return is a good question.
Neither have filled major roles in the WBC—Witt played for the fourth time during the club's runaway 14-2 semifinal thrashing of Cuba Sunday, and has an RBI double in two at-bats, while Singer has given up four runs in two innings. To say they'll be rusty is probably inaccurate—after all, they've both been working out every day—but both may require at least a little time to reacclimate to KC's preseason preparation. Witt was hitting .389 with a double, triple and four RBIs in seven games, and Singer had struck out eight, issued only one walk, and surrendered a run in 4.2 innings before they left for the WBC.
Next question, please.