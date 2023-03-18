KC Royals News: 2 pitchers moved, 2 games today, Team USA
His line tells you almost everything you need to know about how badly Friday went for KC Royals pitcher Jonathan Heasley.
Almost everything, that is.
Heasley, a member of the prized pack of hurlers the Royals stunningly grabbed up in the 2018 amateur draft, started against the Angels in KC's 21st Cactus League game of the spring. Unfortunately, the Angels, who won 12-1, finished him before the righthander could complete the third inning—they battered him for nine runs, nine hits, and a pair of homers before he gave way to Christian Chamberlain with one out in the third. That two of the runs charged to Heasley scored after he left, and that he threw a three-up, three-down second inning, matters little,
Especially considering what happened to Heasley after the game. The Royals optioned him to Triple-A Omaha. It's possible he'll pitch for the big club again before it breaks camp and heads north for Opening Day, but he'll start the regular season with the Storm Chasers.
Heasley went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA during his three-game 2021 Kansas City debut, then a disturbing 4-10, 5.28 in 21 big league starts last season. He's 0-1, 17.36 in four appearances this spring and opposing batters are hitting .442 against him.
The Royals also reassigned righty pitcher Yefri Del Rosario to minor league camp. He's given up six runs and eight hits and issued five walks in four Cactus League innings.
The KC Royals have a pair of Cactus League games today against Colorado
Today could be a busy baseball day for Kansas City fans.
The Royals kick off a pair of split-squad exhibition games against Colorado at 3:05 p.m. CDT in Surprise; first pitch of the other half of the afternoon's other contest, which is available on TV via Bally Sports Kansas City, is scheduled for five minutes later in Las Vegas.
The lineups:
The two contests against the Rockies aren't the only Saturday games involving the Royals, however.
Some KC Royals stars battle each other tonight in the World Baseball Classic
Kansas City fans won't see Salvador Perez, Bobby Witt Jr., or Brady Singer in either Saturday afternoon Cactus League tilt.
But those Royal standouts are in action Saturday evening when Team USA and Team Venezuela face off in Miami with a spot in the World Baseball Classic semifinals at stake.
Perez, who's blistering WBC pitching with a .500/.545/.1.100 line and one home run, three doubles and five RBIs, is a certain starter for Venezuela. Witt played only twice in Team USA's four-game pool play and is 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI. Singer gave up four runs on four hits in two innings during his only WBC appearance.
Fox has the telecast beginning at 5 p.m. CDT.