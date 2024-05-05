KC Royals News: Pitcher rebounds, history made, Nick Pratto, Alec Marsh
Some Sunday Kansas City tidbits.
The KC Royals wasted no time sending Jonathan Bowlan back to the minors after his dusappointing performance against Toronto last Monday. Filling in for injured starter Alec Marsh, Bowlan handed the Blue Jays four runs in just 2.2 innings and was headed back to Triple-A Omaha the next day.
Perhaps pitching Bowlan just once was the plan all along. But that seems unlikely considering Marsh (more on him momentarily) isn't eligible to return from the 15-day Injured List until late this week, leaving the Royals another pitching decision to make with Marsh's spot coming up again in this afternoon's series finale with Texas. (After Texas' 15-4 Saturday night bludgeoning of the Royals took a bullpen game out of the equation, Daniel Lynch IV, who's been pitching at Omaha, will get the assignment).
Bowlan, though, seems unfazed by his demotion. While the Royals collapsed against the Rangers, he started Saturday's game for Omaha and beat Iowa with a decent five-inning effort — he struck out six, gave up only two hits, walked three, and allowed the Cubs two runs. He's now 4-1 with a 2.08 ERA. Don't be shocked to see him back in Kansas City before the All-Star Break.
Speaking of Alec Marsh...
The Royals announced Saturday that Marsh, on the Injured List since April 25 with an elbow contusion, will make a rehab start for Omaha today. MLB.com Royals beat writer Anne Rogers reported before Saturday's game that KC manager Matt Quatraro anticipates it may be the only such start Marsh will require.
Marsh is 3-0 with a 2.70 in five big league starts this season.
And speaking of Omaha...
Their easy 10-3 win over Iowa Saturday boosted the Storm Chasers' record to 18-11. Former Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele's club also leads the International League West.
Is Nick Pratto's bat waking back up?
That's the question so far this month for Pratto, who's spent the season at Omaha after slashing .421/.476/.816 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 13 Cactus League games this spring.
Pratto, still hoping to return to the majors and finally make his mark there as a hitter, entered May batting .215. But after clubbing his fourth homer of the year and going 2-for-5 Saturday, he's hitting .368 (7-for-19) in four May games. His season average is up to .245.
The KC Royals recently made a bit of history
Just in case you missed it, the Royals hit a club milestone Friday when reliever Colin Selby, who they called up from Omaha Tuesday, pitched against Texas Friday evening. Working in his first Royals game since they traded for him last month, Selby picked up the honor of being the 1,000th player to make it into a game since the club began play in 1969.