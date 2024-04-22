KC Royals News: A new pitcher is on the way and other hurler happenings
Kansas City makes some pitching news.
A familiar face is headed for Kansas City and a seat in the KC Royals' bullpen.
Tyler Duffey, who'll officially begin his 10th major league season as soon as he throws a pitch for the Royals, has reportedly been called up from Triple-A Omaha and should be ready for duty when the club opens a four-game home series with Toronto tonight.
Duffey's name should ring a bell with Kansas City fans. During eight years with American League Central Division rival Minnesota, Duffy enjoyed some success against the Royals — he went 5-4 in 32 games against them, but they also scored 30 times in the 47 innings he faced the club.
Duffey pitched in only one big league game after moving on to the Cubs in 2023; he appeared 36 times for Triple-A Iowa, where he was 4-1 with a 3.77 ERA, and also worked four scoreless innings in the Arizona Complex League.
After signing a free agent deal with the Royals in December, he's 1-1, 3.24 in six appearances for Triple-A Omaha this season.
Duffey needs to be added to the 40-man roster, but it has a vacancy after the club placed Jordan Lyles on the Restricted List Saturday. The team made space on the 26-man roster for Duffey by returning Anthony Veneziano to Omaha.
Duffey isn't the only Kansas City pitcher making news.
Royals reliever Jake Brentz is pitching again
Brentz, who hasn't pitched in a major league game since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in the summer of 2022, is back in action. Although our original 2024 Opening Day roster projections had him making the big club, a spring training hamstring issue forced him to the Injured List to begin the season, Brentz began an injury rehab assignment at Omaha Sunday night.
Brentz hit a batter, walked three others, gave up two runs, and didn't get an out against Nashville. Manager Mike Jirschele pulled him after he faced only five hitters.
Time will tell how long it takes for Brentz to get back to the majors.