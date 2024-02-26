KC Royals News: Market remains mixed for former players
One ex-Royal has a new job, but others don't.
While some KC Royals observers expressed anger Sunday that the Cubs signed Cody Bellinger and the Royals didn't, a familiar former Kansas City catcher is headed for a new gig with a National League contender.
Cam Gallagher, who spent the first six of his seven major league seasons in Kansas City backing up Salvador Perez, has a minor league deal with Philadelphia and will join the Phillies in spring training. Gallagher doesn't do much with the bat — his seven-year career line is only .211/.266/.307 — but his reputation as a defensively serviceable reserve backstop is well-earned. He's played in the majors only for Kansas City and Cleveland, and in the minors for the San Diego and Baltimore organizations since the Royals traded him to the Padres in 2022 for Brent Rooker.
Gallagher joins Whit Merrifield in Philadelphia. The latter signed with the Phils earlier this month.
Zack Greinke still heads the list of unemployed former Royals
As of this writing Greinke, who baseball learned in December still wants to pitch, remains on his quest to find a club to work for this season. No deal has materialized, however, and with each passing day his chances of getting the 21 strikeouts he needs to reach the magical 3,000 mark might be slipping slowly away.
Also still searching for work is ex-Kansas City outfielder Michael A. Taylor and, presumably, Jackie Bradley Jr. Taylor won his first Gold Glove with the Royals in 2021. Rumors about him have involved the Padres, Angels and Pirates.
There hasn't been much news about Bradley this winter, but he reportedly hasn't closed the door on continuing his major league career. Bradley played 43 times for the Royals last season before they released him in June.
Little has been heard about former Royals Adalberto Mondesi and Brad Keller. Both remain free agents.