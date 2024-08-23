KC Royals News: Lucas Erceg, title chances, Philly in town
UPDATE: We've modified this story post-publication to clarify that Monday's doubleheader between the KC Royals and the Guardians is in Cleveland.
Not until this exciting KC Royals season ends will we know for sure, but the July 30 acquisition of reliever Lucas Erceg may become one of the greatest trade deadline deals Kansas City has ever made.
Fortunately, the Erceg swap bears absolutely no resemblance to the disastrous trade that brought Brandon Maurer to Kansas City in 2017; a deadline-time deal Dayton Moore hoped would solidify his club's playoff chances backfired when Maurer gave up 18 runs in 20 innings down the stretch, then posted an awful 7.76 ERA in 37 games in 2018.
No, Lucas Erceg is no Brandon Maurer, and that's a wonderful thing. None of Erceg's nine Royal appearances have been bad, or even indifferent — opponents haven't nicked him for a single run, he hasn't walked anyone, the save he notched against the Angels Wednesday night was his third as a Royal and, for those who track the stat, he posted holds in his other six Kansas City games.
Again, time will prove conclusive, but bringing Erceg to the Royals is one of the best moves general manager J.J. Picollo has made since taking the reins from Moore late in the 2022 season.
A division title is in Kansas City's sights
The Royals had another day off Thursday, but it's a good bet most of them paid some attention to how other clubs, especially Cleveland, were faring.
The Guardians, leaders of the American League Central for all but six days of this season, entered Thursday's game against the Yankees leading Kansas City and Minnesota by 2.5 games. But that perilously thin margin became even more so when Steven Kwan's double to lead off the game turned out to be the only hit Cleveland managed against four Yankee pitchers.
The Royals and Twins, then, are only two games behind the Guardians, a gap well within striking distance for both teams. Kansas City begins a three-game series with Philadelphia tonight (more on that in a moment), the Twins are hosting St. Louis for three this weekend, and the Guardians are at home against Texas for single games tonight, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon before heading home for a four-contest series that kicks off with a doubleheader Monday.
So it is that Royals fans have, for the first time in too long, relevant stretch-run battles to track — the one for an American League Wild Card, and the one for the Central Division title.
The KC Royals have a key weekend series with Philadelphia
A crucial 20-game test that should have much to do with whether Kansas City makes the playoffs for the first time since 2015 begins tonight when the club hosts the first of three games with National League East-leading Philadelphia. This evening's first pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. CDT; the two contending clubs meet again Saturday at 6:10 p.m., then wind up their series at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.
The Royals have to like their chances — of their four top starters, only Cole Ragans doesn't have a scheduled turn against the Phillies. Michal Wacha, who's 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA since the All-Star Break and 10-6, 3.33 overall, starts against Philadelphia's Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.69) tonight. Brady Singer (9-8, 3.18) pitches Saturday and Seth Lugo (14-7, 3.02) Sunday for the Royals; as of this writing, the Philadelphia hasn't announced who'll start against them.