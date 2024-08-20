KC Royals News: John Schreiber reinstated, prospects rack up weekly awards
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals have plenty on their plate as they return to Kauffman Stadium. With the Cleveland Guardians' recent slide and a successful 4-2 road trip, Kansas City is back in the thick of the division race and firmly holding the third and final Wild Card spot. Beyond the night-to-night action, here are some key developments you need to know.
KC Royals reliever John Schreiber returns to the bullpen fold
On Manday afternoon, the Royals reinstated right-handed reliever John Schreiber from the IL. The aptly nicknamed Johnny Leverage missed 18 games with a right knee patella injury, suffered while covering first base on July 28 against the Chicago Cubs.
The veteran was lights out to start the season after the Royals acquired Schreiber from the Boston Red Sox. How only allowed one earned run and eight hits through 15 games to start the season, quickly becoming one of the more reliable options out of the bullpen. However, that success was short-lived as he struggled through the summer.
Schreiber sports a 3-3 record on the season, with a 4.14 ERA across 37 innings pitched. His 1.41 WHIP trails only Agnel Zerpa for the worst mark among qualified relievers in Kansas City.
Kansas City announced the corresponding move: optioning right-handed reliever Carlos Hernández to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. The Venezuelan native had a solid run in his MLB return, appearing in three games for the Royals. He allowed an earned run, while his 6:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio was a welcome change from some erratic pitching earlier this season.
Javier Vaz lands on MiLB Prospect Team of the Week
When we interviewed Swiss army knife Javier Vaz last year, the Vanderbilt product had every tool necessary to defy the odds. Now, he continues to prove himself as one of Kansas City's most underrated prospects with a well-deserved appearance on MiLB's Team of the Week.
Vaz is currently ranked as Kansas City's 13th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline. He has recorded four multi-hit games in his last five outings, consistently setting the table for Northwest Arkansas' more powerful bats to drive him in. Vaz's defensive versatility and speed are standout traits, but it's his pure hitting ability that truly sets him apart as one of the best in the farm system. His advanced plate approach exceeds the Double-A norm, making it clear that he deserved a promotion to Omaha long ago.
Dominant start earns Ethan Bosacker league honors
On Monday, High-A Quad Cities pitcher Ethan Bosacker was named the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week for the period spanning Aug. 12–18. The Xavier alum earned the honor with a dominant shutout performance on Aug. 15, where he pitched seven innings, allowing only two hits and no walks while striking out a career-high 12 batters.
Since his promotion to High-A on July 9, Minnesota native Ethan Bosacker has been electric. His 5-1 record and 1.57 ERA rank among the best in the Midwest League since joining the River Bandits. While Bosacker may not rack up a high number of strikeouts, he effectively limits walks, and his 15.9% swinging-strike rate ranks 12th among all Midwest League pitchers.