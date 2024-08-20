KC Royals News: John Schreiber reinstated, prospects rack up weekly awards

Javier Vaz since July 1st:

.323/.427/.484, 9 2B, 2 HR, 15 BB, 5 SO, 5 SB



His 3.6% SwgStr% ranks fourth among all qualified MiLB hitters. I don't think many people realize just how good his profile is.



>90th percentile in Z-Contact%, O-Swing%, Whiff%, BB%, and K%.