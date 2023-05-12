KC Royals News: Another new pitcher, injuries, and former players
One former KC Royals player has a new home while another looks for one
Meibrys Viloria, who became well-known to Kansas City fans as an occasional big league backup to catchers Salvador Perez and Cam Gallagher, has moved to the Angels' organization after signing a minor league deal with the club. Viloria hit .215 in 67 games for the Royals between 2018 and 2020 before becoming a free agent and signing with the Rangers after the 2021 campaign. He played 26 times for the Rangers last season and batted .159; the Giants claimed him off waivers in November but DFA'd him a few days later.
Viloria caught on with Cleveland and went hitless in 10 games for the Guardians before going unclaimed on the waiver wire and electing free agency after the Guardians DFA'd him May 1.
Looking for a job is Franmil Reyes, who the Royals demoted to Omaha after he struggled at the plate in Kansas City—he was hitting just .186 with two homers when the club sent him down. He was 4-for-18 for the Storm Chasers when the Royals DFA'd him Tuesday. He became a free agent by turning down an outright assignment (Twitter link) back to Omaha.