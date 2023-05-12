KC Royals News: Another new pitcher, injuries, and former players
Not long after picking up 2 new hurlers, the KC Royals have acquired another
Always in search of new major and minor league pitchers, the Royals recently traded for one and signed another. Now, they've picked up a third new hurler from a nearby source.
According to the Kansas City Monarchs, an American Association and major league partner franchise located across the state line in Piper, Kansas, the Royals have assumed the contract of reliever Jackson McClelland:
His name may not be familiar, but McClelland has been pitching professionally since 2015. He began at Low-A Vancouver and went 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA after the Blue Jays took him in Round 15 of the 2015 amateur draft, then returned to Vancouver the next year and improved to 2-4, 3.26 in 24 relief appearances.
The righthander saved 15 games and was 3-4 with an excellent 1.34 ERA in a 2017 season split between Low and High-A. He pitched in High-A and Double-A in 2018 and went 1-4, 4.33, was 0-2, 3.77 across Double-A and Triple-A in 2019, and was 2-1, 5.54 in 2021, a season he began at Triple-A Buffalo but ended at Triple-A Iowa after the Toronto organization released him and the Cubs picked him up. He didn't pitch last season.
Expect the Royals to assign McClelland to Omaha.
