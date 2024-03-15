KC Royals News: 2 more join club Hall of Fame, Nick Pratto, more
As usual, there's plenty of Kansas City-related baseball news.
Just a day after revealing the exciting news that Bo Jackson is joining the KC Royals Hall of Fame, the club announced the selection of two more new members. Cedric Tallis, original owner Ewing Kauffman's choice to be the team's first general manager, and John Schuerholz, the GM who played such a big role in bringing the 1985 World Series championship trophy to Kansas City, will be inducted June 28, the day before Jackson has his induction ceremony.
Tallis took the new club's reins in 1968 and oversaw its first build, a process that led to the Royals' first-ever win on Opening Day of 1969. Tallis left the general manager's post during the 1974 season; the Royals twice finished second in the American League West with him running the show.
Schuerholz, a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, worked with Tallis and moved up to GM in late 1981. After his club just missed the 1984 World Series by losing to Detroit in the American League Championship Series, Schuerholz helped lead the celebration when the Royals beat St. Louis in seven games to win the '85 Fall Classic. After leaving Kansas City in 1990 to take Atlanta's GM job (he's now the team's Vice Chairman Emeritus), he assembled the superb Atlanta teams that won 14 straight National League East Division championships and the 1995 World Series.
Is Nick Pratto still knocking on KC's roster door?
Easy question, the answer to which is "Yes." Pratto, a disappointment at the plate in the parts of two seasons he's spent with the Royals, went 2-for-4 in the club's 6-0 Cactus League victory over Arizona Thursday afternoon. The performance boosted his spring line to .414/.452/.690 and kept him in the conversation for an Opening Day roster spot.
Houston demotes former KC Royals reliever
Spring training hasn't been kind to Dylan Coleman, who spent portions of the last three seasons in the Kansas City bullpen. The Astros optioned Coleman to Triple-A Sugar Land Wednesday; in 4.1 innings, he'd given up seven runs and walked eight.
Coleman was 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA in 96 games for the Royals, who traded him to Houston in December for pitcher Carlos Mateo.
Division rival deals away star starting pitcher
Fans weary of the endless rumors connecting, or trying to connect, White Sox starter Dylan Cease to team after team can breathe a sigh of relief. The Sox traded Cease to San Diego Wednesday for major league hurler Steve Wilson and a trio of prospects.
Will Kansas City miss Cease in American League Central Division play? Sort of — he wasn't overwhelming when it came to the Royals, going 5-4 against them with a 3.40 ERA in 15 career starts.