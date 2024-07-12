KC Royals land electric lefty in latest FanSided mock draft
By Jacob Milham
The 2024 MLB Draft is right around the corner, and the KC Royals have several different directions they can go. Their recent first-round picks, ranging from Frank Mozzicato to Blake Mitchell, are all having strong 2024 seasons, with Gavin Cross even earning a spot in the 2024 Futures Game. Royals executive vice president and general manager J.J. Picollo looks to add another impact proposition to the Royals family system this weekend.
KC Royals strike starting pitcher gold in latest mock draft
Kansas City will select sixth overall in Sunday's draft, thanks to an unlucky draw in the first lottery. But if FanSided's Roger Castillo's prediction is true, Royals fans would be ecstatic. The writer has Kansas City drafting Arkansas lefty Hagen Smith, one of the draft's best starting pitchers. The SEC product's 2023 season is something straight out of MLB The Show.
"Hagen Smith with his funky delivery and a four-pitch repertoire could impact the Royals' rotation right away. His numbers at Arkansas are video game like. He struck out 17.3 per 9, which not only lead all of Division I, that number also set a record. Couldn't see him sliding past Kansas City, who spent money in the off-season to address their starting rotation."- Roger Castillo
Castillo is absolutely correct about Picollo and company investing in the rotation this past offseason, but that shouldn't prevent them from targeting starting pitching in this year's draft. A best-case scenario could include Smith progressing through the system quickly enough to replace one of Michael Wacha or Seth Lugo once those veterans depart Kansas City.
MLB.com has Smith ranked as their fifth overall prospect, thanks to his elite fastball and slider.
"Smith operates at 94-97 mph and touches 100 with his fastball, which plays up because his funky delivery creates deception and riding action. His best offering is an 83-87 mph slider, which features sweep and depth while destroying lefties and keeping righties at bay, and he also can turn it into a cutter that reaches 91 mph."- MLB.com
I would be very happy with this selection, for both the present and the future. Smith would add an instant boost to this farm system that evaluators consistently overlook. Years of poor drafting have Picollo playing catch-up while new processes and mindsets take hold in the organization. Royals minor-league starters have been booming throughout the system, something Ben Kudrna hopes to exhibit in Arlington alongside Cross. Adding Smith to the fold would add a prospect with not just MLB potential, but frontline starter potential.
Kings of Kauffman will be following the draft to the minute this weekend, so stay tuned to find out who the Royals draft!