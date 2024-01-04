KC Royals Immaculate Grid Cheat Codes: Gary Gaetti
Checking the gritty third baseman box.
Gary Gaetti's Immaculate Grid rundown
Gaetti left Kansas City following the 1995 season and continued his resurgent second act over the next four years with the Cardinals and Cubs. All told, Gaetti played for six teams: Minnesota (1981-90), California (1991-93), Kansas City (1993-95), St. Louis (1996-98), Chicago Cubs (1998-99), and Boston (2000). The last year in Boston was a mistake, as he called it quits after only five dreadful games, but it still counts.
The somewhat embarrassing finale, which is not that uncommon in baseball, does not take away from what really was a stellar career. Gaetti was a two-time All-Star (1988, 89), World Series champion (1987), ALCS MVP (1987), four-time Gold Glove winner (1986-89), and he won the Silver Slugger for Kansas City in 1995. He was also elected to the Twins Hall of Fame.
Statistically, he reached many milestones that make him a useful answer on the Immaculate Grid. He hit 30+ home runs three times (1986-87, 1995), 100+ RBIs twice (1986, 87), and 30+ doubles on five occasions (1983, 1985-87, 1998). He also batted .300 in 1988.
From a career perspective, he checks off the following categories: 300+ home runs, 1,000+ RBIs, 2,000+ hits, 1,000+ runs, and 400+ doubles.
For reference, here are Gaetti's career stats: .255/.308/.434, 360 home runs, 1,341 RBIs, 2,280 hits, 1,130 runs, 443 doubles, 39 triples, 96 stolen bases, .741 OPS, 97 OPS+, 42.1 WAR
Gary Gaetti produced and made his teams better, including the Royals. Now he can do the same for your Grid scores.