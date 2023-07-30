KC Royals history: 8 best games of Hall of Famer George Brett
The KC Royals legend has stat lines modern players can only dream of. But, what moments set George Brett apart from the rest?
By Jacob Milham
April 20, 1983: Royals beat Tigers, 8-7
Win Probability Added: 0.890
Stats: 5 PA, 4 H, 3 R, 7 RBI, 1 K
The 1983 season was still in its fledgling stage, where sample sizes are small and anything is still possible for a team. The Royals visited AL Central opponent Detroit Tigers on 4/20, and Brett had a blazing bat that day.
Pitcher Dan Quisenberry started for the Royals, with Willie Wilson leading off and U.L. Washington batting ahead of Brett. That four player combination alone should bring some good memories back. It seemed like an easy spring win for the Royals, leading 3-1 after the sixth inning. Brett widened the margin even more with a three-run homer off of Jack Morris in the top of the seventh inning. The Royals had a 97% chance of winning after than hit, but the Tigers made an improbable comeback.
The Tigers scored six runs off of Quisenberry in the bottom of the seventh, giving them a 7-6 lead entering the eighth. That lead lasted until the top of the ninth inning, thanks to Brett. Wilson stood on first base, then Washington struck out for the ining's first out. Brett came to the plate in a double play situation. Instead, Brett took Howard Bailey deep and giving the Royals an 8-7 lead. Quisenberry redeemed himself, staving off another Tigers comeback and earning the Royals their sixth victory of the season.
Brett's seven RBIs marked a career-high for a single-game performance, tying the Royals single-game record at the time. Also, his 13 total bases was the second-most in Brett's career. This three-home run game from Brett exemplifies how much he meant to the Royals offensive attack.