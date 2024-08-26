The KC Royals have a Michael Wacha problem they must address
It's been a shade over two months since Michael Wacha last lost a game for the KC Royals. He pitched well enough to win — more than well enough, really — but because the Royals failed to give him any run support, he took a heartbreaking 2-1 late-June loss after striking out six and surrendering only a run against Texas.
Since then, Wacha is 7-0 with seven quality starts, an impressive run that includes his outstanding performance in last Friday night's series opener against Philadelphia. Picked by manager Matt Quatraro to start the first of KC's 20 consecutive games with playoff contenders, Wacha helped fuel the Royals' 7-4 victory by limiting the Phils two a pair of runs, issuing no walks, and striking out five in six innings.
Wacha, scheduled to pitch this Wednesday in the finale of a four-game road series with Cleveland, is 11-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts. Only Seth Lugo has more wins (14) for the Royals this season than he.
Wacha is, simply put, one of the main reasons the Royals are serious postseason contenders after losing 106 games last season.
At the same time, though, he presents a serious problem for the club.
The Royals may have to work hard to keep Michael Wacha
Who ultimately proves to be general manager J.J. Picollo's best offseason addition remains to be seen, but Wacha is certainly a top candidate. He joined the Royals in December via a free agent contract slated to pay him at least $32 million.
But that deal has a catch, and therein lies the Wacha rub.
