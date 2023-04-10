KC Royals Game Preview: Zack Greinke closes in
The KC Royals begin the second half of their first road trip of the season tonight when they face Texas in a 7:05 p.m. CDT single game at Globe Life Field.
What should you know about this contest?
Previewing the KC Royals (3-7) vs. Texas (5-4)
Who are the starting pitchers tonight?
Starting for the Royals, who are fresh off winning two of three in San Francisco, will be Zack Greinke. Lefthander Andrew Heaney goes for Texas.
His teammates victimized him with poor run support last season, which certainly contributed to his 3-9 record. But they've failed to support him at all this year—Kansas City hasn't scored a run in either of his starts, which is an utter waste of his good pitching (2.38 ERA, eight strikeouts, and only two walks in 11.2 innings).
But there is more to pay attention to tonight when it comes to Greinke. Two games into his 20th big league season, he's only seven wins short of 230 and needs 10 strikeouts to reach 2900. So he's closing in one some important marks to put on his Hall of Fame resume.
Unlike Greinke, Heaney is a lefthander. He's 0-1 with an astronomical 23.63 ERA in just one appearance, an April 4 start against Baltimore. The Orioles slammed him for seven runs on seven hits, including a pair of home runs. He's 2-0, 2.48 lifetime against Kansas City; Greinke is 1-3, 2.72 against the Rangers.
Who's in the starting lineups tonight for the KC Royals and Texas?
Kansas City put out this lineup this afternoon:
And here's how Texas will take the field:
Besides Zack Greinke, what should KC Royals fans be watching tonight?
Royals batters, of course. They just can't get anything going for any length of time. Entering tonight's game, they still have the worst batting average (.184) and OBP (.255) in the majors and are averaging 2.7 runs per game. KC's offense won't improve until Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, Franmil Reyes, Hunter Dozier Kyle Isbel and Michal Massey break out of their sub-Mendoza Line funks. And Nate Eaton still doesn't have a hit.
Is tonight's KC Royals game televised?
The game will be carried by Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Southwest.
Is the game on radio?
Yes. You can hear it on KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and also on Royals Radio Network affiliate stations.