KC Royals have disastrous trend in all their losses since All-Star break
By Jacob Milham
To say the upcoming stretch of KC Royals games is difficult would be an understatement. The AL Central contender (yes, contender) faces the toughest remaining schedule in the division and the third-hardest in all of MLB, according to Tankathon. The boys in blue have 17 consecutive games against playoff teams, from now until Sept.11. This stretch will test the team's mettle, especially as they navigate injuries to key contributors.
Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves, because there’s a past trend Royals fans need to keep in mind as the season nears the finish line. Kansas City has the best record among AL teams since the All-Star break, going 20-12. Those 20 wins have come in a variety of ways, from explosive hitting to shutdown pitching performances. However, the same can't be said for their 12 losses.
As the pitching goes, so do the KC Royals winning or losing
Kansas City's calling card this season has been their starting pitching. But when the starters falter, the Royals rarely find a positive outcome. In their 12 losses since the All-Star break, the team has allowed at least six runs in each game, averaging more than eight runs allowed per loss. While the Royals have averaged four runs scored in those games, their lineup isn't explosive enough to overcome a pitching meltdown.
This might seem like an obvious trait of losing, but it underscores a key fact: Kansas City holds the upper hand as long as their pitching is strong. The Royals have averaged 5.78 runs per game since the All-Star break, with their 185 runs scored ranking third-most in the league during that span. The lineup has been consistent, but their high-scoring outbursts rarely coincide with their pitchers struggling.
Fans should believe that the Royals are competitive in any game, against any opponent. However, recent history casts doubt on their chances in a slugfest. Manager Matt Quatraro will have several late-season factors to consider, but his top priority must be deploying and managing his pitching staff to maximize both short-term performance and long-term availability. Any hiccup in pitching could spell disaster for Kansas City.