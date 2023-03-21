KC Royals: Brady Singer fans could cash in with an improbable accolade
The Kansas City Royals have not named an Opening Day starter yet, but fans would not be surprised if Brady Singer gets the nod. He ended the 2022 season as the team's best pitcher and posted career highs in several metrics. If the season started today, Singer's only competition for the starting nod would be veteran Zack Greinke. That is not a terrible company to keep in Kansas City. But if Singer's fans expect to see an exceptional year from the former Florida Gator, they can put their money where their mouth is.
KC Royals starter Brady Singer is a longshot for the AL Cy Young but is the most popular bet in Las Vegas.
Singer currently has +7000 odds to win the American League Cy Young Award, leading all Royals pitchers. No Kansas City pitcher has won the coveted award since Greinke did it in 2009. Oddly enough, the Royals had at least one Cy Young winner in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. One winner in three straight decades is not a feat that many franchises can boast. That streak ended in the 2010s, but Singer could restart the streak in the 2020s.
Caesars Sportsbook first released 2023 AL Cy Young futures on Dec. 20, and Singer was listed at +50000. His odds are still long, but he leads all pitchers with the most bets to win the award at 24.4%. That is four times as many bets as AL Cy Young co-favorites Gerrit Cole and Jacob deGrom combined. Bettors loved Singer's long odds, but Royals fans can still cash in.
Now, Singer bettors could bet $10 and win $700 with his +7000 odds. It is mind-boggling to think that people placing that same bet in December 2022 could win $5,000 with a Singer win. Fans might have to cross state lines to place the bet, but a win would surely recoup the gas money. Missouri legislators could bring sports betting to the state, which will make the upcoming MLB season all the more interesting.
There are worse ways to spend $10 nowadays. Betting on Brady would at least give a Royals fan a reason to watch the entire season, no matter the team's final record.