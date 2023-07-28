KC Royals: 4 players to watch in final series before trade deadline
By Trey Donovan
The KC Royals have a slim shot of taking one game against Bailey Ober
The Twins rotation coming into this series is Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober, and Kenta Maeda (projected starters). Both Gray and Maeda have shut down the Royals in their careers, as have many Twins pitchers in the past few years, but Baily Ober is really the only one who hasn't shut the Royals down fully.
In six games against the Royals, Ober is 0-1 with an ERA of 4.00 as well as a WHIP of 1.26. That isn't bad for any pitcher, but just about any pitcher can shut down the Royals (see Andrew Heaney earlier in the year). Obviously, playing in Kauffman will help the pitchers but the Royals could get to Ober if they make contact.
This may be the most winnable game for the Royals, but Ober is having a career year according to Fangraphs and he has been solid since the break.
This series against the Twins will be a tough one (like they all are) for the KC Royals as they face two pitchers who dominate them and the offense is super inconsistent. The main thing to focus on for the Royals are who sticks out and who is being traded from the team.