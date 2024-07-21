KC Royals 2025 Schedule: Things get tough early
The KC Royals have more than 60 games left on their 2024 schedule, but that doesn't mean it's too soon to give a few passing thoughts to next season.
And where better to start than with Kansas City's 2025 schedule, which Major League Baseball recently released along with those of the 29 other big league clubs?
Here, sans starting times, all of which will be determined later, is what to know.
When is Opening Day, and what comes immediately after it?
As always, the schedule calls for Kansas City to play 162 games, 81 at home and 81 on the road. Seeking an Opening Day bounce-back after losing their first game this season, the Royals kick off the 2025 campaign Thursday, March 27, by hosting Cleveland; after the customary day off following Opening Day, they'll play the Guardians twice more before heading to Milwaukee for their first three road games of the campaign. The Royals then return to Kauffman Stadium for three games with Baltimore and four with the Twins.
Kansas City is scheduled for a rugged first month
Their season-opening series with the Guardians, who've led the American League Central for all but six game days this year, is just the start of a rugged early KC schedule. After that first homestand against Cleveland and the first road trip to Milwaukee, the Royals play Baltimore three times and Minnesota four at home, then travel to Cleveland for their second three-contest set with the Guardians before heading to New York for three games with the Yankees. They also face the Astros for three games at The K and Tampa Bay twice on the road after games with Detroit and Colorado.
That means the club plays over 20 games against top-notch teams — and perhaps even more depending on who improves between now and then — before May even begins.
The KC Royals will play cross-state rival St. Louis more next season
Kansas City and the Cardinals, definite rivals since the famous Games 6 and 7 of the 1985 World Series, have played each other twice so far this year, with the Royals winning both games. They'll play the final pair of their four 2024 contests Aug. 9 and 10 at Busch Stadium.
The clubs continue their home-and-home battles next year, but with a game added in each venue. They meet first for three games at Kauffman Stadium May 16-18, then play another three in St. Louis June 3-5.
How is the 2025 schedule set up?
The Royals will play every other major league team next season. Included are 13 games with each of their American League Central rivals (Cleveland, Detroit, Minnesota, and Chicago), and either six or seven against AL West and East clubs. Although they'll face the Cardinals six times, the Royals will play all other National League teams three times apiece.
When do the Royals end the regular season?
Kansas City's 2025 campaign is scheduled to end with three road games against the Athletics Sept. 26-28. Those games will be played in Sacramento, the club's "home" until their new Las Vegas ballpark is ready sometime in the next few years.
The Royals' final 2023 game was memorable. Their Kauffman Stadium victory over the Yankees allowed them to avoid breaking the franchise record for losses and Zack Greinke pitched what was almost certainly his last game for Kansas City.
Other key 2025 dates
The season actually opens overseas when the Dodgers and Cubs play two games in Tokyo March 18-19.
The All-Star Game is July 15 in Atlanta; the Royals return from the All-Star Break with three games at Miami starting July 18.