It was bad news, good news, some news for former KC Royals Wednesday
Continuing the best start they've had in years, the KC Royals beat Milwaukee 6-4 Wednesday afternoon. The victory gave them a series win and kept them only 2.5 games behind American League Central leader Cleveland.
But while this year's Royals celebrated their 22nd win of the season, a former Royal received bad news, one may have received a mixed message, but another can celebrate his return to the major leagues.
His quest to get back to the big leagues may have ended for Danny Duffy
Only three years ago Duffy, once a staple of the Kansas City rotation who never quite lived up to the $65 million contract the Royals gave him after his stellar 12-3, 3.51 ERA 2016 campaign, appeared to have recaptured that past season's magic. There he was in May of 2021, looking like 2016 Duffy with a 4-2 record and 1.94 ERA.
But before the month ended, Duffy found himself on the Injured List with a left forearm flexor strain; he returned in late June only to see the flexor issue force him back to the IL after six appearances. His injury notwithstanding, the Dodgers wanted him and he was off to Los Angeles in a trade deadline deal.
Unfortunately, Duffy didn't pitch for the Dodgers, and hasn't made it back to the majors. He's worked only in the minors, first in the Dodgers' system and then for the Rangers. Pitching for Texas' Round Rock Triple-A affiliate against Las Vegas Tuesday, he gave up two runs and walked four in 1.1 innings; he received his release Wednesday.
Whether that's good or bad news for Duffy remains to be seen. It could mean the end of his career; on the other hand, it may open the door to a comeback attempt with another organization.
A former KC Royals slugger received some bad news Wednesday
Jorge Soler enjoyed a decent Cactus League season after San Francisco signed him just in time for spring training –– he hit .293 with a .396 OBP and, despite going homerless in 16 spring games, seemed on track for a good first year with his new club.
But things haven't gone well for Soler, who shares the Royals' single-season home run record of 48 with Salvador Perez. He's 1-for-14 in May, hasn't played since going hitless in two at-bats against Philadelphia last Saturday and leaving that game for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, and his poor .202 average tends to overshadow his five home runs.
To make things worse, Soler is now on the Injured List, forced there Wednesday by a right shoulder strain.
A former Kansas City reliever is back in the majors
At least one former Royal received good news Wednesday. Josh Staumont, who signed with Minnesota in December after the Royals designated him for assignment and he opted for free agency in November, was called up by the Twins.
Staumont was 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA in eight games for Triple-A St. Paul. He didn't get into the Twins' Wednesday night game with Seattle.
He'll get his first chance to pitch against the Royals when Minnesota hosts them May 27 for the opener of a four-game series.