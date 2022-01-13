Injury strikes another KC Royals pitcher, spurs roster move

The KC Royals, blessed with a superb starting rotation but beleaguered by a maddeningly frustrating bullpen, have added another pitcher to their too-long list of injured hurlers.

Reliever Chris Stratton, who pitched the ninth inning of the Royals 8-3 Friday night victory over Pittsburgh but gave up two runs and three hits in the process, landed on the 15-day Injured List Saturday with a right forearm flexor strain. It's obviously too early to tell how long he'll be out of action, but because the season ends Sept. 29, it appears that, absent a rainout or other circumstance that forces a makeup game after that date, Stratton's regular season is done.

The club recalled Ángel Zerpa from Triple-A Omaha to take Stratton's spot in the bullpen. Zerpa had been with the Storm Chasers since the club optioned him Aug. 26. He pitched Friday night against Toledo, held the Mud Hens scoreless and struck out two in his 1.1 innings, and picked up the win in Omaha's 4-2 victory.

What does Chris Stratton's injury mean for the KC Royals?

Losing Stratton, who joined the Royals in December, is unfortunate, especially with the club so close to ending their playoff drought that began with the 2016 season. While manager Matt Quatraro hasn't used him in many high-leverage situations, and he's been knocked around for 38 runs (36 earned) in 58.1 innings for a 5.55 ERA, Stratton has chewed up some innings when the Royals needed him to.

Zerpa, on the other hand, has pitched in a variety of situations for Quatraro. He returns to Kansas City with a 1-0, 4.40 ERA in 53 big league appearances this season. Including his Friday win at Omaha, he was 1-0 and had limited opponents to one earned run and fanned nine batters in 11.1 innings for the Storm Chasers.

Zerpa last pitched for the Royals Aug. 25 when he walked three in one frame against Philadelphia. He could be available out of KC's bullpen in this afternoon's game at Pittsburgh.

Precisely how the loss of Stratton will impact the Royals remains to be seen. But considering how and when he's been utilized this season, his absence probably won't significantly impact Kansas City's postseason prospects.

More KC Royals News from Kings of Kauffman