How to watch, listen to KC Royals Cactus League games
Kansas City has a big lineup of exhibition game broadcasts.
Opening Day is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean the KC Royals don't have games to play, and a lot of them. The club opens its Cactus League exhibition schedule Friday, Feb. 23, when they take on the 2023 World Champion Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium.
The two teams play again Saturday at the Surprise venue they share during the spring; the Royals are designated as the "visitors" Friday, and "host" the Rangers Saturday. Game time is 2:05 pm CT each day.
But can fans eager to see the new and improved KC roster in action tune in to a telecast?
Unfortunately, they can't — the Royals aren't scheduled to be on TV until mid-March.
Fortunately, though, they're on radio Friday and Saturday. KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio will carry Friday's game, and will have Saturday's contest on a radio webcast.
And there's more to come — the club has a nice slate of TV and radio games. Here are the highlights. (The full schedule also appears below).
What Royals games are on TV, radio, or streamed this spring?
Listening to or watching Kansas City's Cactus League contests won't be difficult. Including Friday's opener, KCSP is currently scheduled to carry 10 games, Kansas City's KWOD 1660 The Bet has seven games on its broadcast schedule, with its first contest slated for Feb. 26 at 2:05 pm against the Cubs in Surprise, and royals.com has 13 games.
And television? Bally Sports Kansas City presently has several games on its TV calendar, with the first coming March 17 when top Royals and Brewers prospects square off in their special Spring Breakout Game.
Also on Bally will be KC's game against the Angels at 8:05 pm March 20, a split-squad contest with the White Sox at 3:05 pm March 21, a game with the Brewers at 3:10 pm March 22, and Kansas City's game against the Rangers March 23 at 2:05 pm, which will be the Royals' last Cactus League contest before they break spring camp and head to Springdale, Arkansas, where they'll be hosted by their Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, in the final exhibition game of the spring.
Bally will also stream on its app Feb. 25 and March 13 games against the Angels, and the March 15 contest with Cleveland. Those games are will also be available on radio (see schedule below).
Here's the complete current radio-TV schedule the Royals released Tuesday (log in to X (formerly Twitter, and click on the image to view):