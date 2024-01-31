How the KC Royals can unlock a next-level Brady Singer
By Jacob Milham
It is safe to say the KC Royals 2018 draft class of pitchers will not live up to expectations, rather has not yet. Jackson Kowar is not in the organization anymore, Jonathan Bowlan is far from an MLB starter, and Kris Bubic is on the shelf recovering from Tommy John surgery. If there is any bright spot from that class, it is Brady Singer's 2022 performance and his remaining potential. But, the clock is ticking.
Singer had one of the better Royals pitching seasons in recent memory before 2023. His 2022 performance saw him make 24 starts with a 3.23 ERA and 3.58 FIP. His 2.9 fWAR paced all Royals pitchers by a wide margin as well. Big things were expected of the righty in 2023, but they never materialized.
Singer had plenty of issues in 2023 from a multitude of factors. His slow start to the season, volatile results, and increased workload all contributed to a season of career worsts for Singer. His ERA ballooned to 5.52, while his FIP shot up to 4.29. His strikeouts dipped, the walks rose, and even his home runs allowed rate rose. He did all that while leading Kansas City starters with nine quality starts across the season.
Kansas City has invested heavily in their starting rotation in the past calendar year, via trades and free agency. Singer remains in the rotation but with different circumstances heading into 2024. His margin of error is shrinking, as he hits a career juncture. Will he rebound, establishing himself as a reliable starter in Kansas City? Or will he fall further out of the Royals' plans? Fans should want the best for Singer in Kansas City, so let's see what needs to happen for Singer to succeed.