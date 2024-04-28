How are these 2023 KC Royals faring with their new clubs?
Several former Royals left during or after last season. How are they doing now?
Dylan Coleman — Astros (minors)
After going 5-2, 2.66 in 73 relief appearances during his first two seasons with the Royals, Coleman gave up 19 runs and walked 19 in 18.1 innings last season, spent some time in the minors, then found himself traded to Houston in December. And after pitching a scoreless inning for the Astros earlier this month, he's back in the minors with their Sugar Land Triple-A affiliate where, after giving up two runs and walking three without getting an out against Reno Saturday, he's surrendered six runs and walked 15 (but fanned 14) in 8.2 innings.
Samad Taylor — Mariners (minors)
The Royals traded the speedy Taylor, an infielder-outfielder who hit .200 and stole eight bases in 31 games for them last season, to Seattle in late January. He went 2-for-5 in a three-game stint with the Mariners in early April and is hitting .205 with a homer, 15 RBI, and seven steals for their Tacoma Triple-A affiliate.
Other former KC Royals who played for the club last season
Utility man Matt Duffy is on Texas' Triple-A affiliate Round Rock's roster, but has been on the Injured List since April 5. He had two singles and a double in six at-bats before that.
Outfielder Franmil Reyes plays in Japan for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. He's homered twice, driven in three runs, and is batting .184.
Pitcher Jackson Kowar is with Seattle after KC traded him to Atlanta in November and the Braves dealt him to the Mariners in December. But he won't pitch this season after having Tommy John Surgery in March.