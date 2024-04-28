How are these 2023 KC Royals faring with their new clubs?
Several former Royals left during or after last season. How are they doing now?
Amir Garrett — Angels (minors)
Garret's fiery mound presence endeared him to Kansas City fans as soon as the Royals acquired him from Cincinnati just before the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the change of scenery didn't solve the control issues he can't seem to shake, and the club released him last July.
Garrett signed with Cleveland not long after KC cut him; he never made it back to the majors before the Guardians released him in August, and the deal he signed with San Francisco in spring training didn't last a week.
Now, he's pitching for the Angels' Salt Lake Triple-A club. The control problems are still there — he's walked four in 7.1 innings, but he's also fanned 10 and is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA.
Hunter Dozier — Angels (minors)
That it took Dozier almost eight months to find work after the Royals released him late last May isn't too surprising. After all, he'd hit only .223 and homered just 36 times after 2019, when he had 29 doubles, 10 triples, 26 homers, 84 RBI, and slashed .279/.348/.522. Whatever magic he found that year disappeared.
Like Amir Garrett, Dozier hooked on with the Angels and toils now at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he still searches, but hasn't found, that 2019 magic. His 23-game .178 average is well under the Mendoza Line.
Collin Snider — Mariners (minor league rehab assignment)
Snider pitched out of KC's bullpen in 2022 and 2023 before Arizona grabbed him on a December waiver claim. The Mariners plucked him off the waiver wire in February and he gave up two runs in three innings for them this season before a knee contusion forced him to the Injured List earlier this month; he's now 0-0, 3.00 in three rehab assignment innings at Triple-A Tacoma.
And a few more former Royals...