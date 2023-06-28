Guardians vs. Royals prediction and odds for Wednesday, June 28
Two bad offenses do battle in KC, should we bet the under? Our expert best bet for Wednesday's matchup.
By Reed Wallach
The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals played a low scoring matchup on Tuesday in the series opener, a 2-1 win for Cleveland. Do we have another one on our hands Wednesday?
The Royals will hand the ball to Austin Cox to make his first big league start after six appearances in the bullpen this season. The left hander has had strong early returns in 2023 and will look to limit a lackluster Cleveland offense.
However, the Royals poor offense must deal with fellow lefty Logan Allen on Wednesday.
How should we assess this matchup? Here are the odds and our best bet:
Guardians vs. Royals odds, run line and total
Guardians vs. Royals prediction and pick
Let's start with the Royals pitcher Cox, who has been stellar in six appearances out of the pen, and will face a Guardians offense that is bottom five in OPS against left handed pitching. This is a great landing spot for Cox to get his first shot at a big league start against a poor offense like Cleveland.
However, Cox won't be hitting for one of the worst offenses in baseball and Allen should match the rookie on the mound. Allen has a 3.68 ERA and will be facing the sixth worst lineup against lefty pitching on Wednesday. The lefty doesn't typically go through the order more than twice, and behind him is the second best bullpen in baseball.
All signs point to the under for me on Wednesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.