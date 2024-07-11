Grading the last 5 top KC Royals MLB Draft picks
2021: Frank Mozzicato, pitcher
Mozzicato was a Kansas City draft surprise for reasons other than those that made Lacy a shock. Unlike Lacy, Mozzicato wasn't widely known in the weeks leading up to the 2021 draft; also unlike Lacy, he'd only recently graduated from high school, while Lacy was a collegian.
But Mozzicato had a wicked curveball and four straight 2021 season no-hitters to his credit; the Royals snapped him up with the seventh overall selection and dispatched him directly to Single-A Columbia where his introduction to pro ball was statistically underwhelming. He finished his first season 2-6 with a 4.30 ERA in 19 starts. And although he struck out 89 batters in 69 innings, he walked 51 for a 6.65 BB/9.
Mozzicato began 2023 back in Columbia but, after going 2-5 with a much more encouraging 12-game 3.04 ERA, was bumped to High-A Quad Cities where he went 0-4, 7.12 in nine starts. A River Bandit again this season, he's 4-6 with a 3.02 ERA through 13 starts.
Control problems still plague the lefty MLB Pipeline ranks as KC's fourth-best prospect — he's walked 39 in 62.2 innings this year (15.0 BB%) — and he's never had a radar gun-breaking fastball. Mozzicato is, to be sure, a work in progress.
We're giving him a C.