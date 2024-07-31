Grading KC Royals aggressive moves on trade deadline day
By Jacob Milham
KC Royals acquire the sought-after strikeout stuff
KC Royals receive: RHP Lucas Erceg
Oakland Athletics receive: RHP Mason Barnett, RHP Will Klein, OF Jared Dickey
If you saw my relievers article from Monday morning, you know that I am a Lucas Erceg fan. Yet, I thought the powerful righty would be out of Kansas City's budget, especially in a trade market where relievers fetched such high returns. Boy, was it a welcome surprise to hear Kansas City didn't balk at the asking price and acquired Erceg.
A former position player, Erceg's MLB career is still relatively young. But he has been nothing but stellar for Oakland, serving as All-Star reliever Mason Miller's setup man for much of 2024. If it weren't for Miller's electric performances, more eyes would rightfully be on Erceg and what he brings to a bullpen.
Quatraro himself said that Erceg is the high-leverage arm that Kansas City desperately needs, especially after another rough stretch from reliever James McArthur. His fastball lives near triple digits, averaging 98.4 MPH this year. Erceg has always had that fastball, but the improved command of it makes that pitch and his slider play up even more. The righty has only three saves this year with Oakland, but he is expected to improve on that mark with a bigger role in Kansas City.
Kansas City gave up a significant amount for Erceg due to his potential and long-term team control well into the next decade. Barnett, a top-five prospect in the Royals system as ranked by MLB Pipeline, had been on fire since late June, increasing his trade value. Klein, a former Futures Game representative, was on the Royals' 26-man roster and was expected to get opportunities in the struggling bullpen. Lastly, Dickey joined Kansas City after the 2023 MLB Draft and quickly advanced to High-A Quad Cities.
It may be an old adage, but I first heard Royals Farm Report's Alex Duvall say, "Trade your relievers early and often." Bullpen arms are some of the most volatile trade pieces a team can acquire. That position's track record does cause me some concern, but Erceg hasn't had those massive peaks and valleys yet in his young MLB career. The Royals got a player that is only trending up from Tuesday.