Former KC Royals pitcher Matt Harvey announces retirement
Veteran right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey, who appeared in seven games for the KC Royals in 2020, announced his retirement via Instagram on May 5. Harvey also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, and Baltimore Orioles, but is best known for his time with the New York Mets.
Former KC Royals pitcher Matt Harvey retired today, ending a nine-year career in MLB.
The Royals signed Harvey to a minor-league contract and eventually utilized him with the major-league club. Harvey started four games for the Royals in 2020, with poor results. He had an 0-3 record with an 11.57 ERA and 2.74 WHIP in the COVID-shortened season.
The Mets drafted Harvey in the 2010 MLB Draft, seventh overall. Harvey climbed through their farm system and made his MLB debut in 2012. He quickly established himself as one of the league's top young pitchers, earning the nickname "The Dark Knight" for his fierce competitiveness and passionate performances. Harvey's best season came in 2013 when he finished fourth in Cy Young Award voting after posting a 2.27 ERA and striking out 191 batters in 178.1 innings. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014, costing him the season and likely contributing to his never reaching his previous heights.
He returned in 2015 and was a steady member of the Mets starting rotation. New York reached the World Series that year, facing off against the Royals. Harvey carried a shutout into the ninth inning of Game 5, an elimination game for the Mets. But Harvey's bid ended with the Royals winning Game 5 and the World Series in extra innings.
The Mets retained Harvey through May 2018, when the team traded him to the Reds. Harvey's performance had slid further, reaching rock bottom in 2017 with his 5-7 record and 6.7 ERA. He played for the Reds in 2018, the Angels in 2019, and the Orioles in 2021, finding little success in any stop. His career ends with a 50-66 record, a 4.43 ERA, and 867 strikeouts across 966 innings pitched.