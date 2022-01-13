Another former KC Royals fan favorite placed on waivers by Chicago White Sox

The KC Royals may be seeking infield reinforcements, but the Chicago White Sox's latest transaction won't solve their first base woes. The struggling AL Central team reportedly put former Royals infielder Nicky Lopez on waivers Thursday afternoon, giving the veteran a chance to join a postseason-contending club.

Lopez has played all over the infield for Chicago this season, slashing .235/.306/.287 across 108 games for the White Sox. The veteran is three seasons removed from his surprising 2021 campaign, where he hit .300/.365/.378 for the Royals. Currently, he's performing closer to his career averages at the plate, placing him firmly below the league average for MLB hitters.

Former KC Royals star Nicky Lopez could wear a new uniform next week

These moves are mutually beneficial for both the player and the club ahead of Sept. 1. Players claimed off waivers before that date are eligible for the claiming club's postseason roster, offering them a chance to play meaningful baseball and contribute to a contending team in October. On the flip side, the claiming team becomes responsible for paying the remainder of the player's 2024 contract, providing the losing team with a late-season financial break

Lopez's $4.3 million arbitration salary is quite high, especially given his production, role, and the White Sox's dismal record. Chicago is currently contending for one of the worst records in MLB history, sitting at 31-104 and being the only team with more than 85 losses as of August 30. With the White Sox going nowhere fast and Lopez likely due for a raise in 2025, placing him on waivers makes sense. If unclaimed, Lopez will remain on Chicago's roster and continue to play for the team.

Kansas City drafted Lopez in the 5th round of the 2016 MLB Draft after his successful collegiate career at Creighton University. Over 519 games with the Royals, he posted a .248/.311/.317 line, all during the franchise's recent dark days. Lopez was a fan favorite, known for his infectious positivity and steady defense. The Royals traded him to the Atlanta Braves last season in exchange for Taylor Hearn, who now pitches in Nippon Professional Baseball.

