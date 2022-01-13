Former Royals closer ditched by Guardians right before stretch run, playoffs

The KC Royals may be finished with the Cleveland Guardians for this season, but it seems their former closer is too. The Guardians designated right-hander Scott Barlow for assignment on Sunday morning, according to league transactions. To fill his spot, Cleveland called up left-handed reliever Anthony Gose from Triple-A Columbus.

The 31-year-old looked like an offseason steal for Cleveland after they acquired him from the San Diego Padres in exchange for right-hander Enyel De Los Santos. That optimism lasted well into the summer, as he posted a 3.12 ERA, 19 holds, and an impressive 31.4% strikeout rate through July 31. The Guardians' bullpen, already the league's best, remained strong with its deep pitching staff setting up All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase.

But when August arrived and the pressure intensified, Barlow faltered significantly. His strikeout rate dropped to 17.9%, and his erratic control led to a dreadful 8.49 ERA for the month. The Guardians acted quickly, cutting ties with the pending free agent and choosing to go with Gose instead.

In one of the league’s best bullpens, Barlow’s recent performance wasn’t just an outlier—it became a major liability. With the postseason race looming, and the Guardians in the thick of it, Cleveland couldn’t afford to carry that risk.

Barlow was a diamond in the rough for Kansas City, eventually emerging as the team’s top relief option. Over 365 appearances, he notched 56 saves while posting a 3.39 ERA and a 1.252 WHIP. His best season came in 2022, when he was worth 2.2 fWAR, recorded 16 saves, and put up a stellar 2.42 ERA.

Barlow evolved during his time in Kansas City, but the team’s struggles eventually made him an attractive trade asset. His value likely peaked in 2022, and the Royals traded him to the Padres last season for pitching prospect Henry Williams. Barlow met expectations with the NL West club, appearing in 25 games with a 3.07 ERA and striking out 32 batters over 29 1/3 innings.

The Connecticut native currently ranks seventh in Royals franchise history for saves and 15th in total games played by a pitcher. His best days came when the Royals were unfortunately stuck at the bottom of the AL standings, but he remains one of the best relievers in recent team history.

