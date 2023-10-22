Evaluating the KC Royals shallow pool of first base prospects
By Jacob Milham
3. Dillan Shrum
Born: 3/04/1998 in La Mesa, CA
See Alexander; make him two years younger and four inches shorter, and you have a player pretty close to Shrum. He is not going to light your hair on fire, but he is a solid player at the plate. His walk rate actually improved from High-A to Double-A, where he spent the entire 2023 campaign. He is a former undrafted free agent who has slowly climbed through the system. The ceiling is not very high, but Shrum continues to find success. A move to Triple-A could change his trajectory, for better or worse.
2023 stats: 277 AB, 235/.399/.433, 13 HR, 48 RBI, 54 BB, 115 SO
2. Brett Squires
Born: 2/26/2000 in Fort Worth, TX
Squires, a former Oklahoma Sooner player, put the Boomer in Boomer Sooner in his first professional season. The 23-year-old spent all of 2023 in Low-A Columbia, where he showcased his power at the plate. A walk-off grand slam in September was a perfect highlight to end his 2023 campaign. He has the optimal build for a first baseman and committed only two errors in 908 2/3 innings at first base. This time next year, Squires could be the team's best true first base prospect.
2023 stats: 419 AB, .263/.381/.430, 15 HR, 69 (nice) RBI, 66 BB, 146 SO