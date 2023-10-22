Evaluating the KC Royals shallow pool of first base prospects
By Jacob Milham
Welcome back to our top-five prospects at each position in the KC Royals system. Catch up on the following positions, linked below:
Let's dive into some first base prospects.
This is likely the Royals' thinnest position group regarding depth and talent. Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Pratto graduated from the system, and no prospects have stepped into those shoes. The Royals have not spent premium draft picks or international free agent money on the position in quite some time, so the lack of a pool is not surprising.
But this does not necessarily mean that the Royals will continue to struggle in that position in the future. There are a few talents who could transition to first base in future seasons, but there are plenty already logging innings at first base. Let's look at some of them.
5. Aldrin Lucas
Born: 2/07/2003 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Lucas graduated from the Dominican Summer League to the Arizona Complex League and has been making steady progress in his development as a first baseman. A converted catcher, Lucas gets on base with some limited power. The bat-to-ball skills are legit, though, and he gets on base consistently. In 26 games in 2023, he reached base in 23 games via walk or hit. He lacks raw power but could continue to grow into his frame.
2023 stats: 73 AB, .301/.463/.411, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 18 BB, 18 SO
4. CJ Alexander
Born: 7/17/1996 in Merrillville, IN
Alexander came to the Kansas City system in the same trade that brought Drew Waters in 2022. He was not a highly regarded prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization and has not been one for the Royals either. At 27 years old, he is still searching for his MLB debut. He had a very poor debut season in Triple-A, casting doubt on his MLB possibilities. He still offers plenty of power at the plate and a good glove at first base. The clock is ticking.
2023 stats: 303 AB, .231/.304/.469, 17 HR, 49 RBI, 30 BB, 97 SO