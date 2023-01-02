Can the KC Royals find pitching help on Chicago's North Side?
Steven Brault is a veteran who could start or relieve for the KC Royals.
With 52 starts and 64 relief appearances to his major league credit, Steven Brault might be a swingman candidate for Kansas City.
There are reasons, though, that the Royals should think twice before giving Brault's agent a call.
Brault hasn't distinguished himself as a starter or a reliever. He's 6-15 with a 4.58 ERA in the former role and 6-3, 5.04 in the latter; neither ERA is commendable, and the 5.04 mark in relief is simply too high for a good big league bullpen piece.
The lefthander has also battled control throughout his seven-season big league career. Only twice has he recorded BB/9s under 4.00, and he's equaled or exceeded 5.00 twice (5.60 in 2018 and 5.00 last year).
And, like fellow Cub free agents Alec Mills and Wade Miley, injuries befell Miley in 2022. He was able to pitch just nine times for Chicago and eight times in the minors. He finished 0-0, 3.00 for the Cubs and 2-0, 10.29 (eight runs surrendered in seven innings) on minor league rehab assignments.
Should Kansas City make a run at Brault? Probably not. He doesn't represent a good long-term investment for the franchise and the Royals already have better, younger starters and relievers who need the work Brault would get if signed.
There isn't a lot for Kansas City to choose from among the Cubs' free agent pitchers.