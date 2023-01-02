Can the KC Royals find pitching help on Chicago's North Side?
A lefthanded starting pitcher might offer some help to the KC Royals.
Drew Smyly was the best of the four Chicago free agent pitchers when the offseason began, but the Cubs deprived other suitors of him by signing him to a new two-year deal late last month. Smyly's return made Wade Miley probably the top prize among the remaining three.
Miley, 36, is a 12-year major league veteran with a 99-94, 4.13 ERA career record who's pitched for Arizona, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Houston and Milwaukee. He spent more time with the Diamondbacks than anyone else, going 38-35 from 2011-2014, including an All-Star 16-11 season.
Miley also went 14-6 for the Astros in 2019 and 12-7 for the Reds in 2027.
Like Alec Mills, injuries plagued Miley last season: he spent much of the year on the Injured List with left elbow inflammation and a left shoulder strain, and posted a 2-2, 3.16 record in nine big league appearances, including eight starts. He also went 0-0, 4.50 and struck out 15 in 22 minor league rehabilitation assignments innings.
The Royals could certainly make worse choices than Miley for their 2023 starting rotation. But at 36 and coming off an injury-riddled 2022 season, he wouldn't be their best.