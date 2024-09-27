Brady Singer set to pitch biggest game of his KC Royals career tonight

Brady Singer, the unquestionably talented KC Royals starter known more for his curious on-again, off-again relationship with the third pitch he needs to round out his repertoire than for his consistency, has pitched some big games during his five-year major league career.

Take, for just one example, the ninth of the 12 rookie-season starts Singer made in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, a superb Sept. 10 effort in Cleveland befitting of his status as a first-round draft pick two years before. Singer no-hit the then-Indians through 23 outs before future teammate Carlos Santana nicked him for a single with an out to go in the eighth.

No game Singer has worked since, however, matches in magnitude or importance the one he'll pitch, Hurricane Helene-related weather and conditions permitting, in Atlanta tonight. At stake is the Royals' first trip to the MLB Playoffs since 2015. First pitch is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. CDT.

Win, and Kansas City will ride one of the two remaining American League Wild Cards slots (Baltimore has clinched the first) into October baseball; lose, and the club will await the outcome of Minnesota's game with the Orioles — a Baltimore win will eliminate the Twins and give at least the third Wild Card to the Royals. If KC and Minnesota both lose, the Royals will clinch with a win of their own or a Twins loss in the season's final two days.

The Royals and their fans just want to get to the playoffs, but it's a good bet everyone involved prefers to get there tonight via a KC win. Singer is the hurler who'll try to get that huge victory.

Save for the fact it's Singer's turn in the rotation tonight, he probably wouldn't be KC manager Matt Quatraro's choice to start such a critical game. Singer went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA in July and entered August 8-6, 2.88, but is a disturbing 1-6 and has been battered for 32 runs in 48.2 innings (5.92 ERA) since. He hasn't won in over a month.

And for what it's worth, his only career start against the Braves was horrendous — they pounded him for eight runs and four homers at Kauffman Stadium early last season in a game eerily similar to his start six days ago when he gave up the same number of home runs in a loss to the Giants.

But tonight's contest at Truist Park gives Singer the chance to bounce back and lead the Royals to their most important win since they beat the Mets to clinch the 2015 World Series. A pitching victory in what will be his last regular season start of this campaign would also give Singer a career high-tying 10th win.

Who's pitching for Atlanta tonight?

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker had big pitching decisions to make after weather concerns forced postponement of his club's Tuesday and Wednesday games with the Mets, with whom the Braves are battling for a National League Wild Card spot. Because those games have been re-scheduled for Monday, Snitker had to decide whether to keep staff leaders Chris Sale and Max Fried on normal rotation and pitch them against Kansas City, or to save them for Monday's twinbill.

The dilemma is now partly resolved: Fried will work against the Royals tonight. When Sale, who's tied with Detroit's Tarik Skubal for the major league lead in wins with 18, pitches next remains to be seen, although it seems likely Snitker won't use him until Monday.

Fried, though, is still a formidable opponent. He's never pitched against KC, but brings a 28-start 3.42 ERA and 10 wins of his own into tonight's game. His bag of pitching tricks is remarkably eclectic — he relies primarily on a four-seam fastball and curve, but has also thrown a sinker, slider, changeup, sweeper, and cutter this season.

How can KC Royals fans catch tonight's game?

Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Spirts Southeast have this evening's telecast. Streaming options for KC fans are here. Listeners can find the contest on Kansas City's 96.5 FM The Fan and the Royals Radio Network.

