Bobby Witt Jr.’s response to Royals contract will have fans ready to run through wall
Let's freakin' go!
By Drew Koch
Are you not entertained, Royals fans? On Monday, the Kansas City Royals and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. agreed to a massive contract extension that ensures the budding superstar will remain in KC for quite some time.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Witt and the Royals agreed on an 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension. The deal contains several opt outs, but those cannot be triggered until after least the seventh year. The contract also contains a club option that can push Witt's potential earnings to $377 million over 14 years.
In all, the newly-minted contract has the potential to keep Witt in Kansas City until he's 37 years old. Or, as Witt posted on his Twitter account, he's not leaving. Witt cleverly inserted a GIF into his post with Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort from the 2013 motion picture The Wolf of Wall Street, saying, "I'm not leaving."
Witt has spent his first two major league seasons with the Royals after he was drafted with the second overall pick in 2019. Witt drew plenty of attention during his inaugural season in KC and placed fourth for the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year Award.
Despite his tremendous performance in 2023, Witt did not receive a trip to the All-Star Game. However, the young infielder only used that snub as motivation to power his way through opposing pitchers over the second half of the season and finish seventh in the AL MVP voting.
Collectively, Witt has hit .265/.307/.463 during his first two seasons in the City of Fountains. He's collected 126 extra-base hits during that time, including 50 home runs.
Witt's extension blows Salvador Perez's previous club record out of the water. The Royals backstop previously held the mantle of the largest contract extension in team history with his four-year, $82 million pact.
Royals fans can now rest easy as one of the key pieces of the organization's rebuild is under contract for the long haul. Kansas City has spent money in other areas as well this offseason. In addition to keeping Witt around for the next decade-plus, KC has made an effort to improve their rotation, by previously agreeing to terms with free agent pitchers Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.
Get excited, Kansas City. With Patrick Mahomes spinning it over at Arrowhead Stadium and Bobby Witt Jr. sending balls out of Kauffman Stadium with regularity, KC now has two of the brightest stars in their respective sports locked up over the long haul. And they're not f----- leaving!