How to Claim BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code and Use $1500 in Bonus Bet Promo
Bet big on KC, get a second chance if you need it at BetMGM!
Your Kansas City Royals are living up to the offseason hype so far this season and you can bet on them with NO SWEAT thanks to BetMGM!
BetMGM is giving you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500 if you sign up this week – giving you two chances to win your best bet on the Royals.
That means you can bet on KC to win a game, bet on a player to hit a home run or even a futures bet like the Royals to win the AL Central!
- BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code Details
- How to Claim BetMGM Bonus in Kansas
- What Are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
- How to Use BetMGM Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Kansas?
- Is BetMGM Legit in Kansas?
- Is BetMGM Legal in Kansas?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Kansas?
- What is the Best Kansas Sportsbook?
- Best Kansas Sportsbook Bonus Promo
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Promo Code
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
None needed
How to Claim BetMGM Bonus in Kansas
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet at BetMGM Sportsbook:
- Click this link to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
Claiming a welcome bonus doesn’t get much easier than this!
Once you’ve completed the sign-up process and deposited $10 or more, your first bet will automatically be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets if you lose.
What Are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that you can use to wager on sports instead of real money from your account.
If you win a bet you place with bonus credit, your winnings will be real cash you can either withdraw or use to keep wagering.
But you should note that the value of your bonus credit won’t be returned to you (win or lose) since it’s house credit.
How to Use BetMGM Bonus Bets
BetMGM will give you the option to apply bonus credit to any wager you have in your bet slip.
It’s simple! Find your best bet and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then make sure you click the bonus bet option and place the bet.
You can use your bonus on any wager in any sport, but your bonus credit expires seven days after you initially receive it, so don’t wait too long!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Kansas?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Kansas since September, 2022.
Is BetMGM Legit in Kansas?
Yes. BetMGM is one of the best-known and most-trusted names in sports betting. It’s been a reliable sportsbook for several years now.
Is BetMGM Legal in Kansas?
Yes. BetMGM is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Kansas.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Kansas?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Kansas, including in-state teams and player props.
What is the Best Kansas Sportsbook?
Kansas has access to the best sportsbooks in the industry and BetMGM is a great place to start.
BetMGM offers tons of exclusive promotions and rewards along with a wide variety of betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
Once you get comfortable with BetMGM, you should try the other options to find out which one is your favorite.
There’s no downside to signing up with multiple sportsbooks and there’s tons of value to be had.
Sportsbooks often offer different odds on the same bets, which means you can shop around for the best odds. And who doesn’t like extra bonus bets?
Best Kansas Sportsbook Bonus Promo
BetMGM has the biggest welcome bonus in Kansas, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best.
There are some other offers you might prefer.
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FSMLB1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.