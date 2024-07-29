Who are the best, realistic relief fits for KC Royals at MLB trade deadline?
By Jacob Milham
Underappreciated trade targets
These are the targets that are not garnering headlines but would certainly improve the Royals' bullpen. Kansas City will have to get creative if they want to make multiple additional moves, and these targets may be where they exercise that imagination.
10. RHP Anthony Bender, Miami Marlins
Stats: 4-2, 45 G, 1 SV, 3.83 ERA, 2.90 FIP, 9.45 K/9, 2.70 BB/9
Anthony Bender lost the 2023 season due to injury, but the righty hasn't skipped a beat for the Marlins. This is the best he has looked since 2021 when he made his MLB debut. The Royals drafted Bender back in 2016, and he has finally found a foothold in Miami.
Bender is a sinker-slider pitcher, so his locker should be placed next to Brady Singer's. While his sinker needs work, his slider has been exceptionally good. The Marlins have only used Bender in a low-leverage role due to his shortcomings and the availability of better options in the bullpen. Kansas City could consider reuniting with Bender and taking advantage of his roster flexibility.
Bender has three remaining minor-league options that the Kansas City team can control through 2028. His sinker used to be his dominant pitch. Pitching coach Brian Sweeney and the team will work to fix whatever is ailing Bender. There is only one way to find out if they can help him.
11. LHP Erik Miller, San Francisco Giants
Stats: 3-3, 48 G, 0 SV, 3.47 ERA, 4.00 FIP, 10.61 K/9, 4.44 BB/9
This is a trade that San Francisco might hesitate to make. However, Erik Miller's potential as a rookie player is too impressive to overlook.
Originally selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Miller was traded to the Giants in January 2023. He swiftly progressed through the Giants' minor league system, delivering impressive performances at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels before making his major league debut in March 2024. Lately, Miller has been serving as an opener, experiencing both highs and lows in San Francisco.
Miller's fastball-changeup combination is responsible for most of his strikeouts, while his slider shows promise. San Francisco hasn't heavily invested in the left-hander, and his performance in the bullpen hasn't been outstanding. Moving Miller wouldn't necessarily push San Francisco into a rebuild either.
I would at least ask, but what do I know?
12. RHP Fernando Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
Stats: 3-7, 50 G, 0 SV, 4.46 ERA, 2.82 FIP, 14.03 K/9, 4.46 BB/9
With the Cincinnati Reds slipping farther back in the Wild Card hunt, they may emerge as the surprise selling team this deadline. If so, I am eyeing their bullpen for some help. If Kansas City wants an undervalued reliever, Fernando Cruz is the man.
Cruz, a former Royals draftee, did not advance beyond rookie ball in the Kansas City system. He made his MLB debut in 2022 after several seasons away from affiliated baseball, portraying the quintessential late bloomer. Despite being a volatile pitcher, he proves to be dominant more often than not.
His splitter may be the best in baseball, while his fastball and cutter are also effective pitches. This is something that Kansas City's bullpen is missing – a reliever with a dominant pitch that can strike out even the best batters. Cruz possesses that kind of pitch.
Cincinnati acquired Cruz for pennies on the dollar, but they may be reluctant to move their setup man. However, the Reds have relievers ready to take Cruz's spot. If the Reds want to retool and get younger, moving on from the 34-year-old Cruz is a viable option.