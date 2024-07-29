Who are the best, realistic relief fits for KC Royals at MLB trade deadline?
By Jacob Milham
Targets within reason and under team control
These targets are situated in the B-tier for trade deadline, making them perfect candidates for Kansas City. These teams are motivated to sell, and these options are not the top available arms in their respective bullpens. If the Royals are unable to acquire any of the players mentioned earlier, these three would make a great consolation prize.
7. RHP Austin Adams, Oakland Athletics
Stats: 0-2, 50 G, 0 SV, 4.21 ERA, 4.50 FIP, 11.39 K/9, 5.45 BB/9
The second Oakland Athletics player on the list, Austin Adams, isn't going to be the instant fix any team needs but rather a strikeout-heavy righty trotting from the 'pen. The Royals can use that, and Adams' value is ripe for a trade.
He won't be a free agent until 2026, but he's already playing for his third team in as many years. Adams is renowned for his powerful slider and fastball combination, and his ability to strike out batters has always been impressive. However, he has consistently struggled with command, as indicated by the high number of batters hit by his pitches throughout his career.
Adams, at 33 years old, has minimal trade value, and it's clear that Oakland won't make any significant progress with him on the roster. Kansas City should consider offering a lower-level prospect, as this could result in them acquiring a high-risk, high-reward reliever before the postseason push.
8. RHP Huascar Brazoban, Miami Marlins
Stats: 1-2, 20 G, 0 SV, 2.93 ERA, 2.62 FIP, 9.98 K/9, 3.23 BB/9
A late bloomer and success story from the Atlantic League, Huascar Brazoban could be a cheaper Marlins reliever Kansas City acquires.
Brazoban's 2024 season started off rocky due to visa issues that prevented him from participating in spring training and delayed his regular-season debut. Despite these setbacks, Brazoban's strong arm and effective pitch mix, including a cutter and sinker, continue to make him a key player for the Marlins when available.
The 34-year-old should be considered as a prime candidate for closing if Scott is traded, as per the Miami Herald. However, Miami should seize the opportunity to trade him away this week and capitalize on his success.
9. RHP Derek Law, Washington Nationals
Stats: 6-2, 51 G, 1 SV, 3.19 ERA, 3.53 FIP, 7.84 K/9, 2.47 BB/9
It seems that if Kyle Finnegan is proving too much for Kansas City, it might be time to consider Derek Law further down the pecking order. This right-handed pitcher is a dependable reliever for the Nationals, and would certainly be an immediate upgrade over pitchers like Sam Long or Christ Stratton.
Law has moved around the league but is far from a terrible reliever. While he may not strike out a lot of batters, his diverse pitching arsenal and clear command make him a safe choice for the bullpen.
Moreover, he is under team control through the 2025 season via arbitration, which could make him an attractive trade candidate for teams seeking bullpen help without a long-term commitment. Law's track record as a solid reliever adds value for this season and the next.