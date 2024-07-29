Who are the best, realistic relief fits for KC Royals at MLB trade deadline?
By Jacob Milham
Targets that are in a higher tax bracket
These stars are undoubtedly in demand as the trade deadline draws near. The acquisition price will be high, possibly even higher than what the Rays received for Jason Adam. A large trade package will be required by any team hoping to acquire one of these three players. They will cost a lot to acquire—possibly even more than the Rays paid for Jason Adam. Before making a deal, the Royals must carefully consider their choices because adding any of these players could eliminate them from contention for a big bat come the trade deadline.
4. RHP Pete Fairbanks, Tampa Bay Rays
Stats: 2-3, 37 G, 19 SV, 3.19 ERA, 3.31 FIP, 8.35 K/9, 3.93 BB/9
Dealing with the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade feels like making a deal with the devil in baseball terms. While the Rays might not be dominating Major League Baseball this year, they have a strong track record of winning trades. This, combined with the high demand for late-inning relief pitchers, makes trading with Fairbanks a risky decision.
Fairbanks has achieved two consecutive seasons with an fWAR of 1.0 or higher, which is impressive for a reliever. Although he doesn't strike out as many batters, his career strikeout rate stands at 12.06 per 9 innings. At 30 years old and under contract with the team until 2026, Fairbanks offers both strong on-field performance and cost efficiency, making him a valuable asset for the Tampa Bay Rays. He would likely serve as the primary closer for most teams, which is a position that Kansas City desperately needs to fill immediately.
5. RHP Lucas Erceg, Oakland Athletics
Stats: 2-3, 38 G, 3 SV, 3.68 ERA, 3.45 FIP, 10.06 K/9, 3.19 BB/9
For the teams that want Mason Miller, they will have to settle for Lucas Erceg. The righty has the best raw arsenal available at the trade deadline, and the former position player still has room to grow on the mound.
The 29-year-old isn't a free agent until 2030 and only has 88 games in his MLB career. However, his dominant fastball and wipeout slider are impossible to ignore and likely make him one of the best setup men in all of baseball. I find it hard to believe Oakland values Erceg to a level similar to Miller, especially considering Erceg's age. I predict he will be on the move before Tuesday.
6. RHP Chad Green, Toronto Blue Jays
Stats: 3-2, 30 G, 7 SV, 1.74 ERA, 4.47 FIP, 7.84 K/9, 2.61 BB/9
The Blue Jays need to bolster their bullpen for the rest of the season, but they have already traded multiple bullpen arms. Would it be wise to also part ways with the valuable Chad Green?
Green's performance in the 2024 season has been impressive. He has maintained a 1.74 ERA over 31 innings. His effectiveness is evident from his solid 23.1% strikeout rate and respectable 7.7% walk rate. However, some advanced metrics, such as his 3.82 SIERA, suggest that his success may be influenced by luck, as indicated by a 100% strand rate and a low BABIP. Nevertheless, Green's skills make him a valuable asset in the bullpen.
Fangraphs' Dan Szymborski stated, "Green is unlikely to require a large price despite his solid ERA," and the need for middle infield help makes Toronto and Kansas City feasible fits.