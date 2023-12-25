All-time best KC Royals starting lineup based on WAR
By Jacob Milham
Batting fourth for the KC Royals: DH Hal McRae
With his skill as both a great player and a respected manager, Hal McRae is an ideal instance of baseball success. His journey, marked by accolades and milestones, is a testament to his unparalleled skill and dedication to the game. Recognized as an All-Star thrice, McRae's prowess was evident in the years 1975, 1976, and notably in 1982. That year, not only did he earn an All-Star nod, but he also clinched the American League's Silver Slugger Award as a designated hitter.
It was amazing to see how good McRae was at offense. He was a balanced player at the plate, and in 1976 he led the AL in on-base percentage and OPS. In 1977 and 1982, he won the AL doubles title to boot. His 133 RBI in 1982 was both a career-high and the only time he surpassed 100, while also leading the AL that year.
Beyond the diamond, McRae's accolades resonate in the hallowed halls of multiple Halls of Fame. From the Kansas City Royals and Florida A&M to the broader recognition in the Florida and Missouri Sports Halls of Fame, his impact is celebrated across regions.
Closing his chapter with a .290 batting average, 191 home runs, 1097 RBI, and an array of other impressive stats, McRae's legacy is etched in the annals of baseball history. His 27.6 fWAR ranks sixth in Royals franchise history, solely powered by his production at the plate.