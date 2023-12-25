All-time best KC Royals starting lineup based on WAR
By Jacob Milham
Batting third for the KC Royals: 3B George Brett
Any all-time Royals list is incomplete about the man, George Brett himself. From his debut in 1973 until his retirement in 1993, Brett embodied the spirit, passion, and excellence of the game.
Brett's prowess at the plate was evident from the start. With a distinctive left-handed swing, he became a perennial All-Star and a three-time batting champion. His remarkable .390 batting average in 1980 remains a testament to his hitting genius.
But beyond statistics, Brett's intensity, grit, and love for the game endeared him to fans and peers alike. Who can forget his dramatic home run in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays or his fiery competitiveness throughout that championship series?
Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999 with one of the highest voting percentages in history, George Brett's impact goes beyond accolades. The 1980 AL MVP was named to 13 consecutive All-Star games with two batting titles in that span. His third batting title came in 1990 at the age of 37, showing how timeless Brett's plate approach and production were. He is also one of only five players in MLB history to accumulate 3,000 hits, 300 home runs, and a career .300 batting average.
His 84.6 fWAR is more than double that of second-place Amos Otis, showing both how great Brett was and how the Royals franchise lacks a long line of stars. Brett batted third simply because that is what he did. He had 1,907 games with 8,325 plate appearances in the slot, a career .879 OPS, and 250 home runs.